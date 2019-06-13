2 armed men shot during Australian counter-terrorism investigation

13 June 2019 06:28 (UTC+04:00)

Two men were recovering in hospital with serious injuries on Thursday after being shot by police officers during an Australian counter-terrorism investigation in the township of Barnawartha North, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) detectives were in the process of "gathering intelligence" in the area on the border of New South Wales and Victoria State, when they sought assistance from local police to find two persons of interest.

"Local uniform police attempted to intercept the vehicle containing the two men on Old Barnawartha Road, near Richardsons Bend Camping Ground, about 3pm (Wednesday)," Victoria State Police said in a statement.

"The driver has rammed the police vehicle and both occupants have got out of the car armed with edged weapons."

According to local media, the edged weapon were reported to be a tomahawk axe and a knife.

"As police have approached the men, one of the occupants moved towards the officers and he was shot," Victoria Police said.

"Police attempted to negotiate with the second man who refused to put down his weapon."

"He has been sprayed with capsicum spray and tasered however neither had any effect and he was then shot."

Rushed to nearby hospitals in Albury and Melbourne, the two men aged 19 and 30 were believed to be brothers with possible links to organized crime gangs.

Despite the initial involvement from the CTC, Victorian Police said the incident was "not being treated as a terrorism-related attack and there is no ongoing threat to the community."

"The CTC detectives were not in the area in relation to any planned direct threat to the Victorian community."

The two men were expected to be charged later Thursday.

