Shanghai says travelers from more countries to face quarantine
China’s financial hub Shanghai will from March 13 require travelers from France, Spain, Germany and the United States to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, the city government said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The quarantine rule, put in place to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, previously applied only to visitors from Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan.
Latest
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coroanvirus
Mehmet Karaca: ‘I believe that Baku Higher Oil School will very soon make itself known in the region’