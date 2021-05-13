UN Secretary General calls for de-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Palestine to protect civilian lives, Trend reports citing TASS.

At a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Guterres repeated his urgings to seek de-escalation of the conflict to protect the lives of civilians who are being killed in those absolutely unacceptable circumstances.

Guterres said that he and Lavrov exchanged views on the regional and international issues of peace and security, including Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.