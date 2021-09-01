US lawmakers seek to ease green card backlog; move may help Indians

A group of 40 US lawmakers led by Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi has sought a path to lawful permanent residence for the 1.2 million people in the employment-based green card backlog, a significant majority of whom are from India.

In a letter to Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the lawmakers said the budget reconciliation package provide relief to these individuals stuck in the employment-based green card backlog, thereby strengthening the economy in the process.

Failure to provide a path to lawful permanent residence for the 1.2 million people in the employment-based green card backlog, most of whom are H-1B visa holders, would be tantamount to staging an economic recovery with one hand tied behind our back, the letter said.

Permanently relegating H-1B holders to non-immigrant status while China, Russia, and other major powers are ascendant on the world stage and hungry to be home to the innovators of the 21st century is simply nonsensical. This can and must be addressed in the budget reconciliation package currently under negotiation, it read.