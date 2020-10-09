Moscow reports 33 coronavirus deaths in past day
A total of 33 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered in Moscow on Thursday, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"A total of 33 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
The Russian capital’s overall coronavirus death toll currently stands at 5,530.
Moscow is the hardest-hit region in Russia, and daily numbers of new cases are on the rise. Overall, 318,111 cases of the infection were registered in the city so far, including 3,323 in the past day. A total of 257,703 people have recovered.
Latest
Armenia - responsible for tension – Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikailova on Turkish Anews TV channel (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan shares another video footage showing capture of military equipment from Armenian armed forces (VIDEO)
Journalist report proves that French nationals of Armenian origin in ranks of Armenia’s forces as mercenaries - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenia shelling residential areas in Azerbaijan - atrocities against civilian population, Israeli expert says
The FIG EC accepts proposal of Acrobatic Gymnastics Technical Committee of European Gymnastics, Pan American Gymnastics Union
Georgian minister: It is essential that military activities not to have any impact on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce calls for extension of lockdown measures due to rapid rise in COVID-19 cases
Armenia trying to deceive international community, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief on Al-Shurug TV channel
Armenia’s Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar destroyed - Assistant to president (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan releases update on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks - General Prosecutor's Office
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijan’s Barda from 'Tochka-U' high-precision tactical missile system, says Azerbaijani MoD
Azerbaijani president: Words that “Azerbaijan is not alone” in people’s letters coming from Turkey have, of course, further increased love of Turkey
Armenia - racist country, representatives of no other nationality can live there, says Azerbaijani president
We have repeatedly said that sanctions should have been applied to occupying state of Armenia - Azerbaijani president
Losing battle, in an effort to stop Azerbaijani army, Armenia resorts to heinous acts, says Azerbaijani president