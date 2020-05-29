Turkey reports 1,182 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,461 as 30 more people die over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

New confirmed cases stand at 1,182 with 33,559 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are a total of 160,979 confirmed cases in the country with 124,369 of them having recovered, Koca said as he urged for “controlled social life.”

According to the Health Ministry’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday, 1,576 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

"Johns Hopkins University data shows Turkey's success against #Covid19 with low mortality rate of 2.8, compared to 15.5 in France, 14.3 in Italy, 14.1 in UK, and 5.9 in US as of May 26," Koca said on Twitter.

However, he, along with other experts, has repeatedly warned citizens in the past that the easing of measures did not mean the threat of the virus was over; but rather meant the beginning of a new lifestyle to which citizens would have to adapt.