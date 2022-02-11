Turkey's president receives delegation of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a delegation of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the organization wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to OTS, issues of holding the 12th meeting of the Council and other matters on the agenda were discussed at the meeting in Turkey's Istanbul.