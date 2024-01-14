Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Türkiye Materials 14 January 2024 20:22 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish intelligence neutralizes dangerous terrorist in Iraq

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization was neutralized as a result of a special operation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said, Trend reports.

According to information, a terrorist codenamed "Redur Baz" was neutralized in the Sulaymaniye region.

It is reported that the terrorist was collecting intelligence and conducting surveillance regarding Türkiye. He had previously undergone special training for this.

