First unified media platform of Turkic-speaking countries presented (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The TURKIC.World first digital project, developed by Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group was presented in Baku on May 24, Trend reports.

The website is based on a software that allows to expand, and connect media sources of other Turkic-speaking countries to the new digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform is also available, which will become the basis for its development and improvement.

At the same time, thanks to the software, the media of Turkic-speaking countries will be able to publish their news in Russian, English and other languages ​​on this digital platform.

Heads of Azerbaijani and Turkish media, Turkish ambassador and diplomatic representatives of other Turkic-speaking countries, diplomats, MPs and other guests attended the presentation of the project.

Trend shows an expanded video footage from the presentation ceremony: