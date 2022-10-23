XERION 5000 presented for first time in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The XERION 5000 tractor has been presented by 4S LLC, the official business partner of the German concern Claas in Azerbaijan, at the fair for the sale of agricultural machinery in Sheki city, organized by the Agrarian Services Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, Trend reports.

The XERION 5000 is the most successful synthesis of power and intelligence – the tractor is not only powerful, but also highly maneuverable, which allows it to easily cope with any job. With this model, it is possible to easily manage various devices.

Referring to the creation history of the XERION 5000, Elkhan Alakbarov, CEO of 4S LLC, noted that this powerful machine was introduced in 1997 after 20 years of major research and has been considered the most sought-after and trustworthy equipment in the agricultural sector for 25 years. Alakbarov, as an economist, believes that the processes taking place in recent years in the global agricultural sector, along with increasing productivity, make it important to reduce production costs, and therefore 4S provides Azerbaijani farmers with the XERION 5000 model. The XERION 5000 models, which have been constantly improved since 1997, currently remain the most popular machines among farmers around the world.

XERION can help farmers easily complete a variety of tasks, not only in the planting area, but also in the countryside in general. Today, the XERION 5000 is widely used in road infrastructure construction and forestry, along with plowing and soil fertilization.

Its capacity is 530 horsepower, while the model is equipped with the CEBIS system and other innovative technologies, which makes the work of the machine operator as easy and comfortable as possible.

Along with the agricultural sector, this tractor can be widely used in industrial sphere. It can easily handle many tasks, especially in the mining industry. Elkhan Alakbarov noted that the XERION 5000 model can be used to clear snow from runways at Lachin airport. At the same time, this technique can be effectively applied in Kalbajar district.

At the sale fair held in Sheki, farmers were shown the XERION 5000 disc harrow paired with the Lemken Rubin 10 model.

The Rubin 10 disc trowel provides intensive and uniform mixing of organic matter and soil even in difficult conditions to a working depth of about 12 cm, thereby allowing a significant reduction in moisture due to evaporation.

Willing to get to know the powerful XERION 5000 better? You are welcome to visit the fairs for the sale of agricultural machinery, to be held on October 24 in Agjabadi and on October 26 in Shamkir districts. In Agjabadi and Shamkir, XERION 4000 models will be presented along with XERION 5000. Farmers can purchase XERION 5000 tractors with a 20% down payment, 40% state subsidy and 40% leasing on favorable terms.

In general, 4S LLC offers Azerbaijani farmers the most innovative technologies of the global agricultural sector, such as Claas, Lemken, Amazone, Moro Aratri and others. Farmers can visit the 4S sales office five days a week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (GMT+4) and receive detailed information from specialists on the methods proposed for their requirements. 4S offers farmers products that can be long and efficiently used.