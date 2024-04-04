Kapital Bank extends high-interest deposit campaign

Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank, announces the extension of its successful high-interest deposit campaign, offering to get 10% annual interest for a period of 6 months. Accordingly, anyone who places «Kapital» deposit up to 20,000 AZN by the end of the month will earn a 10% return over a 6-month period.

By visiting the nearest Kapital Bank branch or through Birbank mobile app, for those aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and reliable investment, can place any amount to the bank. For detailed information, please visit: https://kbl.az/kdpra

The minimum deposit amount is 500 AZN for those applying at branches and 1 AZN for those applying through online channels. Our customers have the flexibility to top up their deposit amount by 100 manats. Interest is paid monthly or at the end of the term. The insured amount is set at 100,000 manats. For further details, please visit: https://kbl.az/rdpra

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.