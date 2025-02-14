Turkic world on cusp of large-scale economic transformation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Turkic world is coming to a decisive stage of its economic history, President of the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the event “Turkic Investment Fund and the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic Countries (TCCI): information meeting and B2B for business leaders,” Trend reports.

Amreyev noted that 15 years after the establishment of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkic world has become even more united, ties between countries have been strengthened and business circles have become more closely cooperative.

According to him, the Turkic world is at the beginning of a great journey that will determine its destiny.

“The Turkic world is becoming a strategic economic corridor. All political, intergovernmental, and institutional efforts are directed towards a single goal - integration of the Turkic world. This integration is based not only on economic but also on cultural, historical, and political cooperation. The business community plays an important role in this process. Governments make decisions, organizations facilitate this process, and institutions work to achieve this goal, but it is the business community that makes all these efforts a reality. Economic cooperation in the Turkic world is developing in five main directions. These are: removing barriers to trade and investment, strengthening transportation and energy links, expanding regional supply chains, promoting innovation and digital transformation, strengthening financial cooperation,n and developing joint financing mechanisms,” Amreyev noted.