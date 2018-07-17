President Aliyev allocates funds to reconstruct Yanardag cultural, historical reserve

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures for the reconstruction of the Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve.

In accordance with the order, Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency will receive 1.2 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2018.

The funds will be allocated in order to bring the Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve in line with modern standards and create a modern tourism infrastructure on the territory of this monument.

