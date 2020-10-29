Nizami Ganjavi International Center discusses renewed fighting between Armenia, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Supported by Co-Chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center secretariat weekly organizing A Chatham House Rules discussion among Nizami Ganjavi members and outside experts on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories: and possible ways forward.

The fighting which began 27 September is more than a ceasefire violation; it is a full-scale military conflict. Efforts may be underway to solve the NK dispute by force, but such efforts at the same time is a test of the international rules-based system and its institutions, e.g., the UN and the OSCE. Both sides are disappointed with the Minsk Group process and there is frustration with the failure of the international community to enforce UN Security Council resolutions or OSCE decisions which brought question maybe it is time to have Italy and Turkey as Co-Chairs as well.

Speakers agreed, that it is important to have such discussions with prominent participants, in order to make international attention on this issue.

Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002; Aleksander Kwasniewski, President of Poland 1995-2005; Boris Tadic, President of the Republic of Bulgaria 2012-2017; David Merkel, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State; Susan Elliott, CEO and President National Committee on American Foreign Policy; Mladen Ivanic, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018; Rovshan Muradov, founding Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center; Robert Cekuta, former Ambassador of USA to Azerbaijan; Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy joined discussions.