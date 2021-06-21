We are pleased to have access to Pakistan's defense industry products - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

We are pleased to have access to Pakistan's defense industry products, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Trend reports.



“As you know, we buy these products, which strengthens our military capacity. I think that we should expand our military cooperation in the coming years and plan joint military exercises and other initiatives to strengthen our partnership even more."

"I am sure that these and many other issues will be on the agenda of your discussions with your colleagues," the president said.