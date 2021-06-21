Azerbaijani president receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Trend reports on June 21.
Latest
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)
New trend in press: Azerbaijan’s first English-language newspaper Azernews to be published in three different designs, to be available in US, UK, China and other countries
Kocharyan's party says first results of parliamentary elections are controversial and don't inspire confidence