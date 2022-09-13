...
Politics Materials 13 September 2022 03:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's defense ministry dismisses information about firing at ambulance in Gafan district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The information spread in some Armenian mass media about the alleged shooting of an ambulance in Gafan district as a result of firing by units of the Azerbaijani Army is completely false and is another provocative misinformation of the Armenian side, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said, Trend reports.

"We reiterate that the countermeasures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army are directed only against the legitimate military targets, which are the firing points of the Armenian armed forces," said the ministry.

