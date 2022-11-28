Azerbaijan to issue new postage stamps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev will be issued in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in the Azerbaijani Republic", approved by the Presidential Decree.

Following the Plan, Azerbaijan will hold the Heydar Aliyev Award ceremony.

Also, social support and charity events will take place within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".