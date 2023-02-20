Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of Georgian Defense Forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the delegation led by the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests and noted the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two nations.

The minister stressed the value of high-level bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia in maintaining regional security.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted the military personnel's excellent level of professionalism during the "Winter Exercises - 2023" held in Kars and stated that joint exercises are crucial for fostering experience exchange between the armies of the two countries and advancing combat readiness.

The defense minister emphasized the importance of the meeting at the plenary session held as part of the Munich Security Conference with the participation of the leaders of the countries of the South Caucasus. Noting the words of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev "Of course we want peace to be established in Eurasia," the minister spoke about the work done to ensure peace in the region.

Major General Giorgi Matiashvili expressed his gratitude for the warm reception. He emphasized that the military relations between the countries are at a high level. Additionally, the contribution of the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia to regional security was emphasized.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres were held.