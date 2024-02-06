Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus announces readiness of polling station for voting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The polling station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus is fully ready for voting in connection with the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

The voting at the polling station №38 of Narimanov First Election District №19 established at the Embassy will start at 08:00 local time (09:00 Baku time).

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belarus has taken appropriate organizational and technical measures to ensure the right of citizens living outside the country to vote in the presidential election. All conditions for free, fair, democratic, and transparent voting have been created.

To note, 37 polling stations established at the embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan in 49 countries are fully prepared for the voting process.

