Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Oil prices saw a decline last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $1.46 (1.6 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $89.34 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $90.68 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $88.3 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's Ceyhan port averaged $87.71 per barrel this week, which is $1.37, or 1.54 percent, less than last week. The maximum price was $89.03 per barrel, and the minimum was $86.66 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $0.77 (1.07 percent) lower than last week at $71.49 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $72.66 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $70.54 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price decreased by $0.82 (0.92 percent) to $88.7 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $89.64 per barrel, and the minimum was $87.56 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|22.04.2024
|23.04.2024
|24.04.2024
|25.04.2024
|26.04.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$88.30
|$89.33
|$89.49
|$88.90
|$90.68
|$89.34
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$86.66
|$87.72
|$87.89
|$87.27
|$89.03
|$87.71
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$70.54
|$71.60
|$71.61
|$71.04
|$72.66
|$71.49
|Dated Brent
|$87.56
|$88.73
|$88.90
|$88.35
|$89.94
|$88.70
