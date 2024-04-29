Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Oil prices saw a decline last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $1.46 (1.6 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $89.34 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $90.68 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $88.3 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at Türkiye's Ceyhan port averaged $87.71 per barrel this week, which is $1.37, or 1.54 percent, less than last week. The maximum price was $89.03 per barrel, and the minimum was $86.66 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $0.77 (1.07 percent) lower than last week at $71.49 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $72.66 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $70.54 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price decreased by $0.82 (0.92 percent) to $88.7 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $89.64 per barrel, and the minimum was $87.56 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 22.04.2024 23.04.2024 24.04.2024 25.04.2024 26.04.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88.30 $89.33 $89.49 $88.90 $90.68 $89.34 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $86.66 $87.72 $87.89 $87.27 $89.03 $87.71 Urals (EX NOVO) $70.54 $71.60 $71.61 $71.04 $72.66 $71.49 Dated Brent $87.56 $88.73 $88.90 $88.35 $89.94 $88.70

