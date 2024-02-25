Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Khojaly genocide was part of Armenia's systematic ethnic cleansing - Azerbaijani MFA (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 25 February 2024 18:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Khojaly genocide was a part of Armenia's systematic ethnic cleansing & genocide policy, the publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X page in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide says, Trend reports.

The Foreign Ministry also shared a timeline showing the sequence of events that led to the Khojaly genocide.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his publication that those responsible for this massacre must be held accountable.

