France calls back its ambassador from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations, Trend reports.

Accordingly, Paris asserts that this decision was made due to "unilateral actions by Azerbaijan, which are detrimental to relations between the two countries", says the French Foreign Ministry.

"The President of the Republic met with our ambassador today regarding this matter. He expressed regret over Azerbaijan's actions and expressed a desire for the Azerbaijani side to clarify its intentions. France reaffirms its support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia while respecting international law and the territorial integrity of both countries. This normalization will benefit both nations and the region as a whole," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, actions carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan in early December 2023 resulted in the exposure of an extensive network of agents from French intelligence services in Azerbaijan. Within a short period, dozens of French spies were identified, some of whom had operated in Azerbaijan at various times, while others continued to work undercover in different countries and prestigious international organizations.