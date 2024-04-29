The opening ceremony of the Future Shapers development program was organized by PASHA Holding (PHOTO)

Held on April 27, 2024, the opening ceremony of the Future Shapers development program was orchestrated by PASHA Holding. The goal of this program is to identify talented students and recent university graduates, promote their development, and inform young people about new vacancies emerging in the market. This year, the main topics of Future Shapers include cybersecurity, innovation, product culture, and data analytics. During the event, informative sessions were conducted in which the leadership of PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries shared their experiences and discussed opportunities in technical and digital realms. Additionally, they elaborated on the vision of PASHA Group, new vacancies in the market, and career opportunities.

At the next stage, participants will undergo professional aptitude tests and engage in business simulations to develop the skills needed in the modern era. Successful participants will have the opportunity to join the talent pool of PASHA Group companies.

It's important to note that the program is organized by PASHA Hub, the Training and Development Center of PASHA Holding. PASHA Hub's development programs are aimed not only at the employees of PASHA Group companies but also at all young and promising individuals in our country.