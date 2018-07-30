Art exposition of young Azerbaijani-American female artists held in Los Angeles (PHOTO/VIDEO)

30 July 2018 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles hosted an art exposition of young Azerbaijani-American female artists Aydan Huseynli, Fidan Kim, Dinara Djabieva, Lala Rahimova and Sayyara Neymatova on July 26, 2018.

The event was attended by Consuls General of foreign countries in Los Angeles, Nobel Prize Winner in Chemistry Dr. Arieh Warshel, other representatives of science and culture, journalists, as well as leaders and members of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Jewish and Iranian communities.

Opening the event, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev welcomed the guests and expressed the importance of this cultural event. The Consul General gave detailed information on the rich culture and art of Azerbaijan, including the history and current development of the painting art in the country, as well as well-known Azerbaijani artists, and introduced young female artists to the attendees.

After the speech, a short documentary film about the activities of Azerbaijan's YARAT Contemporary Art Space - an initiative that supports young Azerbaijani artists - was screened. The event also featured the performance of musical compositions by Lala Rahimova.

Following the performance, the guests got acquainted with diverse artworks created by Azerbaijani-American female artists. The exposition was received with much admiration by the attendees.

Video highlights of the event can be watched here:

