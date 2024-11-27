Azerbaijan completes project on media landscape database creation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The final meeting of the project "Creating a Database on the Media Landscape of Azerbaijan" was held at the Press Council of Azerbaijan, which was implemented with financial support from the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Opening the event, Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Press Council, expressed gratitude to the agency for its support of the project.

Majid noted that the project, which lasted for seven months, involved comprehensive research into all areas of Azerbaijan's media as well as surveys.

"Four meetings were held across various media sectors in July, August, September, and October. These sessions analyzed the progress made under the project, discussed the structure of the information database, which aims to represent the media landscape of our country, and systematized suggestions.

As part of the project, a special category titled "Media Landscape of Azerbaijan" was created on the Press Council’s official website, presscouncil.az. This category includes subcategories such as ‘Laws Regulating the Circulation of Information Products in Azerbaijan,’ ‘Local and International Documents Defining Ethical Standards for Information,’ ‘Key Media Actors and Journalistic Organizations of Azerbaijan,’ ‘Gender Balance in Azerbaijani Media,’ and ‘Azerbaijani Media during the First and Second Karabakh Wars,’ as well as articles and events conducted within the scope of the project," he said.

Majid also mentioned that all 12 thematic articles planned under the project have been prepared and published, reflecting an institutional approach to the subject. The articles are available in the "Media Landscape of Azerbaijan" section on the website.

Mushfiq Alasgarli, a member of the Press Council’s board and an expert on the project, provided participants with new information available in the "Media Landscape of Azerbaijan" section. He highlighted the results of the study on Azerbaijani journalistic organizations.

Alasgarli emphasized that the "Information Database on Azerbaijan’s Media Landscape" has been created in line with international standards.

The meeting also included presentations from other participants involved in the project.

