Azerbaijan brings fresh twist to its tax code for market entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Amendments were made in Azerbaijan's Tax Code for market entrepreneurs, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Samira Musayeva said at an event dubbed “Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results” today, Trend reports.

As Musayeva suggests, one of the landscapes shifting in the realm of tax legislation is the refinement of tax administration.

She also indicated that subsequent to the alterations, the market proprietor will permit only an entrepreneur registered with the tax authorities to operate in the market, necessitating the corresponding amendments to the law.

“At the same time, the tax burden on entrepreneurs operating in the markets does not increase. The only goal here is to restore accounting, transparency, and legal activities,” the official added.

To note, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is holding an event titled "Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results" in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

At the event, attendees get updates about the latest tax laws and regulations, as well as the results of the partnership that was formed with the appropriate government entities, business groups, and entrepreneurs.

The gathering features speeches from Samira Musayeva and Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Heads of the State Tax Service, Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Tax Policy Department, and Avaz Guliyev, Deputy Head of the Main Tax Policy Department, among other officials and experts.

