US praises Azerbaijan's commitment to NATO partnership

26 November 2024
Photo: US Embassy / X

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Military Attaché of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Colonel Kyle Cone and Embassy Political Affairs Specialist Sonia Wettstein took part in an academic conference organized by the Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's joining the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program, the publication of US embassy on X said, Trend reports.

“The US commends Azerbaijan's active role in PfP and its ongoing commitment to partnership with NATO. We support Azerbaijan's progress toward PfP goals through bilateral security cooperation, particularly through participation in the Joint Training Conference in Istanbul,” the publication notes.

