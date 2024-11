BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Siyavush Karimi has been dismissed from his position as the rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree in this regard.

"Based on Article 109, Paragraph 32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To dismiss Siyavush Karimi from his position as rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory," the decree stated.