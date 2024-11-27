Azerbaijan frees import of certain equipment from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The import of equipment for electricity generation from renewable sources will be exempted from customs duties in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, this issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law “On Customs Tariff," which was discussed today at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The amendment stipulates that import of machinery, technological equipment, and installations by individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, which are producers of electric energy production projects, not lower than the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, with the obligation of state purchase, on the basis of the confirming document of the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, will be carried out in accordance with the law “On the use of the energy resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

This law will come into force as of January 1, 2025.

