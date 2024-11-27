Iran cranks up nuclear program with gas injection into centrifuges - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran has started pumping gas into several thousand modern centrifuges, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami told reporters following a ministerial meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, these centrifuges are currently operating in Iran's nuclear program.

Eslami noted that Iran earlier declared that if the three European countries do not approve the path to mutual understanding with Iran and attach importance to the adoption of an anti-Iran resolution, Iran will immediately take retaliatory steps.

Iran's vice president stated that as soon as the anti-Iran resolution was approved, Iran started to reciprocally take adequate measures in its nuclear program.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

A complaint from one of the participating countries alleging a violation of the plan by another party triggers the various stages under provisions 36 and 37 of the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action. The complaining country may bring the matter before the UN Security Council if the stages remain unreachable. Should the UN Security Council accept Iran's complaint, it could reinstate international sanctions against Iran. Furthermore, it empowers the members of the UN Security Council to approve a military operation against Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol in accordance with the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.