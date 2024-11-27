Azerbaijan tallies funds scheduled for its parliament maintenance in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The state budget of Azerbaijan for next year envisages an allocation of 51.8 million manat ($30.47 million) for the maintenance of the parliament and its staff, the parliament's Chief Administrator Firudin Hajiyev said, commenting on the draft resolution of the parliament about the 2025 expenditure budget, Trend reports.

According to him, 76.22 percent of the total amount is allocated for salaries and related contributions.

"The offices of parliament members, staff, and administration personnel are equipped with computers and other necessary equipment. In order to effectively organize the work of parliament members, computers installed in the plenary session hall in 2009 were replaced with next-generation tablets, using funds allocated in the 2024 expenditure budget. In addition, the material and technical base of the parliament's fleet has been improved," he added.

