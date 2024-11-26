ADY Container company throwing in towel as it ties knot with ADY Express

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. ADY Container LLC announces liquidation in connection with its merger with ADY Express LLC, Trend reports via State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, it was noted that creditors can inform about their claims within two months at the address: 13a Khojaly Avenue (Khatai Plaza), Khatai district of Baku, AZ1025.

At the same time, ADY Express announces reorganization by joining ADY Container LLC in it.

To note, ADY Container LLC was registered in 2017. The legal representative of the LLC with the authorized capital of 5.8 million manat is Madatli Akbar.

ADY Express LLC was first registered in 2015 under the name of Karvan Logistics LLC. In 2016, it was re-registered as ADY Express LLC by rebranding.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel