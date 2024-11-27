Azerbaijani Parliament brings in new touches for public sector-bound life insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijani Parliament has approved in the first reading a draft law proposing changes to several key social insurance laws, Trend reports.

This includes the draft law "On Amendments to the Laws "On Social Insurance," "On Health Insurance," and "On Unemployment Insurance."

The proposal was discussed at a parliament session held on November 27, and the draft law includes four amendments across three existing laws.

The first area of change relates to the regulation of deadlines for reporting on income tax, unemployment insurance, and both medical and social insurance. Another significant amendment concerns the limitation of benefits in the area of social insurance for life insurance policies. Specifically, the draft law proposes to eliminate social insurance benefits for life insurance in the public sector starting in 2025.

