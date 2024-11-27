Azerbaijan's TABIB unveils amount of medical aid dished out during COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A whopping 826 requests for medical assistance came pouring in during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, according to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABİB).

As TABİB told Trend, a total of 199 individuals turned to medical stations for a helping hand, while 492 others found themselves in a pickle, needing the swift support of emergency medical teams.

"107 people received outpatient treatment, while 28 required inpatient care.

Those needing more specialized medical attention were treated at the Yeni Klinika, Sabunchu Medical Center, the Clinical Medical Center, and the Central Oil Workers' Hospital.

In total, there were 87 requests for assistance from foreign nationals, representing countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

The majority of medical cases involved various degrees of trauma, hypertension, gastrointestinal issues, neuro-emotional reactions, pain responses in various organs, and respiratory viral infections,” TABİB said in its statement.

To note, in the grand tapestry of the conference's medical readiness, 60 emergency medical teams stood like vigilant sentinels, poised across the event venues, ready to spring into action at a moment's notice.

Moreover, medical stations were rolled out at prime spots, including Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Athletes' Village, and metro stations like Koroglu, 28 May, and Elmler Akademiyasi, along with lodgings for conference attendees.

