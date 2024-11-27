Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased in price, while 2 currencies decreased in price compared to November 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 463,088 rials and one euro is 485,318 rials, while on November 26, one euro was 482,281 rials.

Currency Rial on November 27 Rial on November 26 1 US dollar USD 463,088 460,292 1 British pound GBP 580,865 577,696 1 Swiss franc CHF 521,752 518,695 1 Swedish króna SEK 42,095 41,861 1 Norwegian krone NOK 41,425 41,437 1 Danish krone DKK 65,062 64,458 1 Indian rupee INR 5,494 5,462 1 UAE dirham AED 126,096 125,335 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,505,063 1,495,617 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 166,778 165,817 100 Japanese yens JPY 301,753 298,273 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 59,499 59,142 1 Omani rial OMR 1,202,936 1,195,585 1 Canadian dollar CAD 329,333 328,689 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 269,701 268,763 1 South African rand ZAR 25,442 25,435 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,363 13,299 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,330 4,436 1 Qatari riyal QAR 127,222 126,454 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 35,363 35,130 1 Syrian pound SYP 36 35 1 Australian dollar AUD 299,130 298,755 1 Saudi riyal SAR 123,490 122,745 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,231,617 1,224,181 1 Singapore dollar SGD 343,576 341,703 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 387,502 385,186 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 15,930 15,816 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 221 219 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 343,195 341,206 1 Libyan dinar LYD 94,693 94,324 1 Chinese yuan CNY 63,854 63,574 100 Thai baths THB 1,333,569 1,327,869 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 103,777 103,313 1,000 South Korean won KRW 331,440 328,489 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 653,157 649,213 1 euro EUR 485,318 482,281 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 92,815 92,296 1 Georgian lari GEL 169,072 167,870 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 29,096 29,003 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,807 6,756 1 Belarus ruble BYN 141,584 140,762 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 272,358 270,762 100 Philippine pesos PHP 785,896 780,348 1 Tajik somoni TJS 43,465 43,170 1 Turkmen manat TMT 132,323 131,517 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,941

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 557,587 rials and $1 costs 532,047 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 542,399 rials, and the price of $1 totals 517,555 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 694,000–697,000 rials, while one euro is about 727,000–730,000 rials.