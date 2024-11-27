Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased in price, while 2 currencies decreased in price compared to November 26.
As for CBI, $1 equals 463,088 rials and one euro is 485,318 rials, while on November 26, one euro was 482,281 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on November 27
|
Rial on November 26
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
463,088
|
460,292
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
580,865
|
577,696
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
521,752
|
518,695
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
42,095
|
41,861
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
41,425
|
41,437
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
65,062
|
64,458
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
5,494
|
5,462
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
126,096
|
125,335
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,505,063
|
1,495,617
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
166,778
|
165,817
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
301,753
|
298,273
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
59,499
|
59,142
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,202,936
|
1,195,585
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
329,333
|
328,689
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
269,701
|
268,763
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
25,442
|
25,435
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,363
|
13,299
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
4,330
|
4,436
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
127,222
|
126,454
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
35,363
|
35,130
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
36
|
35
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
299,130
|
298,755
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
123,490
|
122,745
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,231,617
|
1,224,181
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
343,576
|
341,703
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
387,502
|
385,186
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
15,930
|
15,816
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
221
|
219
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
343,195
|
341,206
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
94,693
|
94,324
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
63,854
|
63,574
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
1,333,569
|
1,327,869
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
103,777
|
103,313
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
331,440
|
328,489
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
653,157
|
649,213
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
485,318
|
482,281
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
92,815
|
92,296
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
169,072
|
167,870
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
29,096
|
29,003
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
6,807
|
6,756
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
141,584
|
140,762
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
272,358
|
270,762
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
785,896
|
780,348
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
43,465
|
43,170
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
132,323
|
131,517
|
Venezuela bolivarı
|
VES
|
9,941
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 557,587 rials and $1 costs 532,047 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 542,399 rials, and the price of $1 totals 517,555 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 694,000–697,000 rials, while one euro is about 727,000–730,000 rials.