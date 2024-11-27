Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Society

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 27

Society Materials 27 November 2024 11:01 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased in price, while 2 currencies decreased in price compared to November 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 463,088 rials and one euro is 485,318 rials, while on November 26, one euro was 482,281 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 27

Rial on November 26

1 US dollar

USD

463,088

460,292

1 British pound

GBP

580,865

577,696

1 Swiss franc

CHF

521,752

518,695

1 Swedish króna

SEK

42,095

41,861

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

41,425

41,437

1 Danish krone

DKK

65,062

64,458

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,494

5,462

1 UAE dirham

AED

126,096

125,335

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,505,063

1,495,617

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

166,778

165,817

100 Japanese yens

JPY

301,753

298,273

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

59,499

59,142

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,202,936

1,195,585

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

329,333

328,689

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

269,701

268,763

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,442

25,435

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,363

13,299

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,330

4,436

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

127,222

126,454

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

35,363

35,130

1 Syrian pound

SYP

36

35

1 Australian dollar

AUD

299,130

298,755

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

123,490

122,745

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,231,617

1,224,181

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

343,576

341,703

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

387,502

385,186

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

15,930

15,816

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

221

219

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

343,195

341,206

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

94,693

94,324

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

63,854

63,574

100 Thai baths

THB

1,333,569

1,327,869

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

103,777

103,313

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

331,440

328,489

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

653,157

649,213

1 euro

EUR

485,318

482,281

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

92,815

92,296

1 Georgian lari

GEL

169,072

167,870

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

29,096

29,003

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,807

6,756

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

141,584

140,762

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

272,358

270,762

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

785,896

780,348

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

43,465

43,170

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

132,323

131,517

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,941

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 557,587 rials and $1 costs 532,047 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 542,399 rials, and the price of $1 totals 517,555 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 694,000–697,000 rials, while one euro is about 727,000–730,000 rials.
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more