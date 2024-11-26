Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's National Depository Center links with US holding over custody services

Finance Materials 26 November 2024 15:09 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: National Depository Centre of Azerbaijan

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Representatives from the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan and the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) have discussed the prospects for custody services, Trend reports.

According to the NDC, the meeting highlighted the role of the Center in the development of Azerbaijan's capital market and its strategic growth plans.

Additionally, the parties explored the potential for cooperation in integrating the NDC's advanced financial infrastructure with BNY Mellon's custody services.

The NDC's development strategy for 2024-2026 emphasizes expanding activities related to establishing and fostering relationships with international financial organizations and depositories.

