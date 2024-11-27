Cybercriminals selling citizens' personal data face trial in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A court trial has kicked off for a band of cybercriminals who, like a thief in the night, illegally accessed and tried to peddle the personal data of Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.

As previously reported the investigation, conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, uncovered the perpetrators' cyberattacks on databases belonging to the Ministry of Health (e-health.gov.az), the Ministry of Science and Education (miq.edu.az), and others.

The investigation has wrapped up, and the evidence collected, along with the indictment, has been handed over to the court.

The preparation hearing occurred at the Khazar District Court in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 22 of this year.

It was revealed that the accused, Dunyamaliyev Javid and Jalilov Jalil, are charged under articles related to illegal data access and trafficking. After unlawfully breaching e-health.gov.az, miq.edu.az, and other data systems, the accused transferred the personal information of Azerbaijani citizens to special servers under their control.

The criminals then attempted to sell the data through anonymous pages created on Telegram and other social media platforms. They even produced promotional videos to attract interest, showcasing the personal data of various high-profile individuals and claiming they could sell any citizen's personal details.

The illegal activities were eventually uncovered, leading to the blocking of access to personal data and the compromised systems.

The next court session will take place on December 13.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel