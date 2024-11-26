Children's hospital in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit to bear overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit City Children's Hospital is set to undergo a major renovation, Trend reports via the Single Internet Public Procurement Portal.

The public legal entity "Innovation and Supply Center" under the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has begun preparations for the project.

The task at hand will involve rolling up our sleeves to create design and cost estimation documentation for the all-encompassing renovation and reconstruction of the hospital.

The institution envisions that the tapestry of the renovation project will weave together a sum of 924,412 manat, a treasure trove of $543,788.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel