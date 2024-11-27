BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The illustrious beacon of haute couture, Christian Dior Couture, has declared the closing of its chapter in the vibrant tapestry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the nation's Ministry of Economy.

On that account, in the unfolding narrative of finance, the clock has been set, granting creditors a fleeting window of two moons to file their claims. Claims should be sent to the following address: 105 House, Neftchilar Avenue, Sabail district, Baku, Azerbaijan, AZ1095.

The company got its foot in the door in Azerbaijan back in 2013. The company’s legal eagle, with a registered capital of €4.35 million, is none other than Vincent Simon Pierre Bernard.

