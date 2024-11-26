Azerbaijan developing dynamically due to its vibrant trading environment - Trendyol Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan, with its strong economic foundations and a vibrant trading environment, is dynamically developing, Head of the International Expansion Department at Turkish Trendyol Group Irem Cagri Yilandil said during the Turan E-Trade and E-Export Forum today, Trend reports.

She pointed out that the e-commerce market in Azerbaijan is expected to reach $2 billion this year.

"The market will increase by 13 percent annually until 2030. We are here in Azerbaijan to invest, share our experience, and grow together with our clients and business partners," the forum participant added.

To note, the Turan E-Trade and E-Export Forum is unfurling its sails in Azerbaijan for the very first time.

Put together by the Founder Club and the Azerbaijan Franchising Association, this forum is all about boosting the economic engine of Azerbaijan and shining a spotlight on national brands in the global arena.

