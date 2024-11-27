German company plans to build concrete plant in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. A German entity, Nisbau Anlagentechnik GmbH, envisions the rise of a concrete plant in Kyrgyzstan., Trend reports.

During President Sadyr Zhaparov's official visit to Germany, the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the German company signed a memorandum formalizing the agreement.

The project is expected to create new jobs, enhance the resilience of the construction sector, and attract additional investments to Kyrgyzstan's economy.

Additionally, SBS Holding and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center at the National Investment Agency signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The memorandum focuses on advancing a PPP project to build and operate a smart home component manufacturing plant.

The smart home project aims to incorporate advanced construction technologies to create environmentally sustainable homes. The CBS technology is expected to significantly reduce building and operational costs while decreasing CO2 emissions. The initiative also plans to use innovative materials and technologies, improving the quality and accessibility of housing for citizens and contributing to the sustainable development of the construction industry.

To note, President Zhaparov, who arrived in Germany on November 25, had previously visited Austria on an official trip.

