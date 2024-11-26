Uzbekistan's Saneg opens its first gas station in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Saneg (Uzbekistan's largest privately held oil and gas company) opened its first gas station in Tashkent, the company told Trend.

The newly inaugurated gas station marks the 20th addition to the Saneg network. While Tashkent previously hosted two franchise stations under the SEG Tasco brand, this is the first gas station in the city directly operated by Saneg.

Equipped with eight fuel-dispensing units, the station has the capacity to serve up to 1,300 vehicles daily. It offers a full range of fuel options, including RON-80, RON-92, RON-95, and RON-98 grades, as well as diesel fuel. Additionally, electric vehicle owners can access a charging station at the site.

Saneg’s branded automotive oils, produced at its facility in Bari, Italy, are also available at the station. These high-standard oils, already popular among drivers, will soon be complemented by an express oil change service, streamlining vehicle maintenance for customers.

In the near future, Saneg plans to open a multimodal refueling complex adjacent to the station.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Saneg (the largest private oil and gas company) opened a new terminal of SEG TASCO (a subsidiary of Saneg) in Fergana.

The new terminal was created to implement a number of state decrees and is aimed at improving the quality of service in the region.