Azerbaijan's Baku rolls out electric buses on multiple routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Electric buses have started operating on several routes in Azerbaijan’s Baku, the nation’s Land Transport Agency said in response to Trend.

The agency emphasized its ongoing efforts to promote sustainable and safe public transportation and to modernize the bus fleet.

"Electric buses of the BYD brand have started operating on routes No. 1, 5, 14, 21, and 88A," the agency reported.

The statement highlighted that these electric buses are equipped with zero-emission technology, contributing significantly to environmental protection.

“Additionally, the buses feature the latest technologies designed to enhance passenger comfort," the agency added.