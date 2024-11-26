Data on passenger transportation during COP29 days hit records in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Over 600,000 souls embarked on a journey to the vibrant heart of Baku within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

On this account, in this span of time, a symphony of 47,000 bus journeys and a dance of over 30,000 taxi rides unfolded.

“Moreover, up to 100 items were discovered en route and were restored to their proprietors," the agency added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which ran until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It was the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date and the first time in the region that it was held in Azerbaijan.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin with its secretariat in Bonn.

