Public-private partnership project envisages tax benefits in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The public-private partnership project envisages tax benefits for private partners on profit, income, property, and land taxes, as well as value-added benefits on imports in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Main Tax Policy Department of State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Avaz Guliyev said at an event dubbed “Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results,” Trend reports.

The official pointed out that this project is primarily being implemented with the goal of attracting large investments.

"Mainly, these are projects worth over 30 million manat ($17.6 million), covering strategic areas. The preferential period provided by the project lasts no more than 30 years. At the same time, similar benefits apply to supporting the green economy in the field of renewable energy sources. These benefits are also provided for projects related to electricity generation," emphasized Guliyev.

To note, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is holding an event titled "Cooperation with Business Associations and Entrepreneurs and Its Results" in Azerbaijan’s Baku.

At the event, attendees will hear about the latest tax laws and regulations, as well as the results of the partnership that was formed with the appropriate government entities, business groups, and entrepreneurs.

The gathering features speeches from Samira Musayeva and Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Heads of the State Tax Service; Vusal Shikhaliyev, Head of the Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan; Nijat Imanov, Head of the Main Tax Policy Department; and Avaz Guliyev, Deputy Head of the Main Tax Policy Department, among other officials and experts.

