Azerbaijan's Baku wraps up men's and women's national artistic gymnastics contests (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The 29th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship for men's artistic gymnastics, along with the 8th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship for women's artistic gymnastics, have successfully concluded at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, gymnasts from various age groups hit the ground running at the tournament, which spanned a full two days.

Fifty athletes (17 women, 33 men) from Balakan District Olympic Sports Complex, Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Sumgayit branches), Sumgayit Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 1 of Tahsil Republican Sports Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Complex took part in the competition.

Children (2014-2015), teenagers (2012-2013), youth (2009-2011), and adults (2006 and older) competed in women's artistic gymnastics. In men's artistic gymnastics, teenagers (2011-2012), youth (2009-2010) Group B, youth (2007-2008) Group A, and adults (2006 and older) competed.

The gymnasts performed in individual all-around on the first day of the competition and on the second day on individual instruments (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise).

At the end of the contest, prizes were given to the champions in each category.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel