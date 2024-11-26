Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park's resident company launches new production line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A resident company of the Azerbaijani Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, managed by the Agency for Development of Economic Zones (ADEZ), Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co. LLC, has begun the production of new products.

The factory has started the production of core ceramic tiles (non-slip porcelain tiles) for the first time, the agency noted.

The new products are currently being produced in three configurations (60x60 cm, 60x120 cm, and 30x60 cm). These products are primarily used in outdoor areas of residential buildings.

To note, Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co. LLC, with Chinese capital, began operations in October 2023. To date, the company has sold products worth over 60 million manat ($35.2 million), of which products worth 1.85 million manat ($1.09 million) have been exported.

The produced goods have been exported to Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel