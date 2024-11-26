Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia to ensure stability in Caucasus region - Turkish defense minister

Politics Materials 26 November 2024 16:09 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Türkiye's Defense Ministry

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will ensure peace and stability in the Caucasus region, said Yasar Guler, Turkish Minister of National Defense, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Planning and Budget Commission in the country's parliament, Guler emphasized the importance of signing a comprehensive peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, which he believes will contribute to long-term stability in the region.

The Turkish defense minister also discussed the country's successes in the fight against terrorism, noting that, as part of counter-terrorism operations, the Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 2,654 militants from banned organizations since the beginning of the year.

Guler stressed the importance of regional cooperation in combating terrorism, stating that, in line with agreements with the Iraqi government, concrete steps are being taken to address this issue.

