Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction falls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction on November 26.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank indicates that the demand at the auction amounted to $73.3 million (1.74 percent or $1.3 million reduction compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $74.6 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

A total of $6.52 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024 - $151.1 million.

However, a total of $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, and $558.6 million in May. $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, and $582.8 million in September.

To note, about $3.836 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

